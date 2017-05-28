Momoh: Brilliant revolutionary activist – Adegoke

LATEST NEWS:
A legal luminary and renowned former leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, popularly known as K-Rad, has expressed shock and commiserated with the human rights community over the death of one of their own, Prof Abubakar Momoh.

In a statement, he personally signed, Adegoke said he received the news of Momoh’s death with great shock.

He said: “It was with great shock and devastation that we learnt of the death of a great activist, a revolutionary leader and lover of humanity, Professor Abubakar Momoh, today the 29th day of May, 2017.”

Adegoke, popularly called Kunle Radical during his NANS days, added: “Professor Momoh departed this sinful world on the day he greatly contributed to its birth.”

The Managing Partner at M. A. Banire & Associates, Lagos and Founder of Tiwa n Tiwa L’Osun, a socio-political group in Osun State, described the late academic and comrade as one of the leading lights that berthed the current democracy.

He said: “Being one of the great lights that heralded the return of democracy on 29th May, 1999 with the departure of military rule in Nigeria, Professor Momoh, Adegoke noted, suffered great deprivations and fought gallantly in ensuring the triumph of civil rule which we all enjoy today.

“His yearnings for the enthronement of total values of democracy in Nigeria, his sacrifices for the liberation of Nigeria from the abyss of bad governance are legendary.

“This is a great loss to Nigeria, to Africa and humanity as a whole for the death of our great Comrade is a loss of altruism in its most genuine appeal.”

Adegoke, while praying for the soul of the departed, said: “We join the family of Professor Momoh, the league of revolutionary comrades in Nigeria, the academia and lovers of democracy in general, to pray for a peaceful rest to a most noble soul.

“May we all have the equanimity of heart to bear the collosal loss. Adieu, Prof.”

