Ministers, workers desert Abuja Federal Secretariat

Workers at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja have deserted their offices as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has cut off power supply.

Most of the offices in the complex were closed.

The complex, which hosts most ministries, including Education, Health, Science and Technology, Women Affairs as well as Youth and Sports, had no electricity supply on Friday.

Some of the workers told the News Agency of Nigeria that the blackout had been on for some weeks due to the inability of the ministries to pay their outstanding electricity bills.

They said the situation has impacted negatively on productivity, reduced office working hours and forced workers to loiter the complex, late resumption and early closure of work.

A staff of the Ministry of Health, who gave his name simply as Tunde, described the cutting off of electricity supply as an embarrassment.

Tunde urged the Federal Government to investigate and punish the persons responsible for the situation.

He said: “It is so unfortunate and embarrassing that we have been without power supply because of non-payment of electricity bills.

“Meanwhile, the government is the one canvassing for the payment of utility bill in every sector.

“The government needs to really look at this matter, investigate and prosecute whoever that is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the payment of bills.

“We cannot continue this way.

“No electricity to pump water for the toilets, everywhere smells.”

Malam Umar Mohammed, another staff in the Secretariat, said the power supply had affected the productivity of workers, as most civil servants in the secretariat are unable to work effectively.

Mohammed said: “Most workers cannot work and put in their best as they are used to, though my ministry and some others had resorted to the use of generators for power supply.

“We do not have the money to run it throughout the working hours.

“It has to be within a stipulated time.

“This has frustrated the efforts of workers, who are ready to work, but are unable to do so because of power supply.:

Similarly, Musa Tukur said workers now resume late to work and leave early due to inadequate electricity supply.

Tukur said: “Most workers just come to show face and register their names that they came to work and immediately they do so, they loiter around the complex, then disappear for the day.”

On her part, Mary Olushola appealed to the ministries involved to expedite action in resolving the issue of power supply as it had contributed immensely to her health challenges.

Olushola said: “Even though I know that exercise is good for one’s health, but it is not easy climbing up and down the staircase to the 11th floor all the time at my age and health challenges.”

According to her, the electricity supply had to be quickly revived as it had affected the use of elevators, paralysed official activities and the input of workers, which she said by extension would affect the nation as a whole.

Also, a source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that workers in the secretariat now alternate among colleagues when to come for work due to the power outage.

The source said: “Due to the power outage, workers now rotate and liaise among themselves when to come to work and days they should take off to reduce cost of transportation and redundancy.”

When NAN visited the Maintenance Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Director-General Services directed his PA to inform the reporter that he was not authorized to speak with the media.

Similarly, an undisclosed source at the Federal Ministry of Education also directed the reporter to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company for details on the power outage at the secretariat.

