Minister urges media to shun disinformation, fake news

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged the media to eschew disinformation and fake news, saying the phenomenon, if left unchecked, could damage the credibility of the media and endanger the country’s peace and security.

The Minister made the call in Abuja on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Daar Communications Plc, owners of the African Independent Television and Ray Power radio station.

Mohammed said: “The country today is under the siege of disinformation and fake news.

“Unfortunately this dangerous trend, if not checked by the media – especially the traditional media – is capable of tearing the fabric of the society and bringing the country to its knees.”

Alhaji Mohammed said to make matters worse, a section of the traditional media often amplifies the disinformation and the fake news being spread on the social media.

He noted that in spite of the incursion of the social media, the traditional media remains the most credible platform, hence it should not join forces with the purveyors of falsehood.

He said: “My greatest problem is with the traditional media, because most people will probably say social media is what it is.

“But when the traditional media also latches on the same fake news and the same disinformation, then I begin to get worried for many reasons.

“Number one, it affects the credibility of the media itself and once the media is no longer believed, once the media loses its credibility, then it has serious consequences for the media and the society as a whole.”

Mohammed recalled the role that disinformation, fake news and hate speeches played in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda in which over

Over 800,000 people were killed in the genocide.

Mohammed urged the media to draw some lessons from that unfortunate development.

He expressed concern that in the past few weeks, the media was saturated with false news on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari and that even when the government and the Presidency promptly clarified that the President is hale and hearty, some people did not believe them because of the lies they have read in the social media.

He said: “What happened in the last couple of weeks is quite worrisome. Mr. President left for a vacation.

“When he was leaving, he transmitted the necessary letter to the National Assembly on who was going to act.

“He said during his vacation, he will also use the opportunity to carry out his routine medical check-up.

“Within 12 hours of leaving the country, the news was that he had died, and when that was not sustainable, they said he was critically ill.

“Some even went on to say that he was actually flown out of the country in an ambulance, when the whole world saw when he was leaving and it was televised.

“For a week or so, all we heard was this dangerous disinformation.”

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi, said the emergence of fake news is a global phenomenon, but noted that the Media Group has been absolutely committed to upholding the highest standard of journalism.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.