Minister charges Oyo rice farmers on output

Ogbeh spoke at the launch of dry season farming by FADAMA rice farmers in Ogbomosho, Oyo State

The Minster for Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has urged farmers in Oyo State to set the pace by increasing rice production, packaging and branding in the State for quality export.

Speaking at the launching of dry season farming by FADAMA rice farmers in Ogbomosho, Oyo State on Friday, Ogbeh, represented by Dr. Oyeleke Abdulrazaq, also charged the beneficiaries to key into the Federal Government’s Sustainability Policy of promoting responsible use of land, water and other resources, to practice cultural Eco- Smart agriculture and ensure quality of their produce meets Food and Agricultural Organisation’s standard for human consumption.

The FADAMA National Project Coordinator, Adetayo Adewunmi, commended the State Government for timely support and the Oyo State FADAMA for involving farmers in dry season rice production, adding that only Oyo State out of all South West States met the criteria and is participating in this year dry season rice farming.

Adewumi stated further that technical advice would be put in place to enhance farmers’ knowledge on agricultural practice and charged State FADAMA to sensitise more youths and women in agriculture on rice value chain.

He assured that considering massive land and water resources, Oyo State can cultivate hundreds or thousands of hectares of land for rice production and promised that aggregate centres for collection of produce and Fadama food markets would be constructed.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Barrister Oyewole Oyewumi, in his keynote address, disclosed that the State FADAMA Coordination Office has been very supportive in the Implementation Restoration and Reposition Agenda of Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led administration on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Oyewumi noted that the FADAMA Project is committed to the realisation of employment generation, poverty reduction and food security through increased production of crops.

According to the Commissioner, the State has the potentials, human resources and suitable lands that can be harnessed to grow rice for local consumption and to sell to international markets, adding that farmers can take advantage of dams at different locations in the State for all-year-round production of rice.

Barrister Oyewumi also stated that the State government has been vigorously promoting agriculture, especially with the creation of enabling environment for investment in agriculture alongside value chain, and with the payment of the required annual counterpart fund of N35.3 million for the 2016, while assuring that expressing the year 2017 counterpart fund will also be paid soon.

He further disclosed that improved rice seeds and other inputs worth about N8 million for cultivation of 50 hectares of land have been distributed to rice farmers.

The inputs distributed are pumping machines with complete accessories, agro-chemicals, fertilizers, sprayers and wheel barrows.

The Commissioner charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the inputs provided and boost agricultural production, adding that farm production will increase with timely provision of farm inputs and advisory services.

The State Project Coordinator, Nathaniel Olayinka, made it known that five Production Groups from Orelope, Kajola, Ibarapa and Ogbomoso North were supported, having fulfilled necessary conditions to access the fund.

Olayinka stated further that more groups are been processed for the funding for rain-fed production of rice and cassava.

He enjoined farmers to make use of the inputs for increased production and improvement on their income.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.