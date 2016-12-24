Midfielder Barton charged for placing 1,260 bets

Midfielder Joey Barton has been charged with misconduct, with the English Football Association claiming the midfielder placed 1,260 bets in the past 10 years.

The FA says he broke rules by betting on “football matches or competitions’’ between March 26, 2006 and May 13, 2016.

The 34-year-old Barton is set to rejoin Burnley in January, having left Scottish Premiership side Rangers in November.

In the same month, he was given a one-match ban for breaking Scottish Football Association rules on gambling.

Barton admitted to the Scottish FA charge of placing 44 bets between July 1 and Sept. 15 while he was a player at Ibrox, and his suspension will carry over into his Burnley career.

His Rangers contract was terminated following a training ground row which led to a falling out with manager Mark Warburton and he played just eight games for the club.

Barton began his career at Manchester City, and also played for Newcastle and QPR, as well as having a loan spell with Marseille.

He then joined Burnley for the first time in 2015.

The midfielder has until January 5 to respond to the FA charge.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.