MFM FC unveils new kit sponsors

Nigeria’s fastest growing kit company, Cone Sportwears, will on Friday partner Mountain of Fire and Ministries Football Club as new kits sponsors for 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Having kitted top NPFL sides like Kano Pillars, Wikki Tourists, Nasarawa United and Shooting Stars, Cone Sportwear has added MFM FC to its catalogue of Nigerian teams.

Speaking to the club’s website, the CEO of Cone Sportwears, Cletus Okojie, said: “The relationship between Cone Sport and MFM FC is partnership between the two parties, so as to create a sustainable development and to secure a stable future for both the club and Cone sport.

“This kind of partnership is one of a kind, it has never been done in the league. We want to use this medium to set a trend, so we can serve as an example for others to follow.

“The importance of unveiling the new season cannot be overemphasized, it should be the first priority of a club and their sports kit, because it helps carry the fans along and make them feel like a family.

“Unveiling the new season Cone and MFM FC want to create a tremendous awareness in the city of Lagos and beyond as it helps us as Cone Sports to move closer to achieving our goal of becoming the biggest African sportswear brand.

“Cone Sports is a staunch promoter of made in Nigeria products that is why we take it as a responsibility upon us to make our products with the best of raw materials available, because we believe our products go beyond the coffers of this nation and when people of other countries see our products they see it as a Nigerian product not only a Cone Sports jersey.”

Cone Sports is a Nigerian sportswear company, its head office and factory are located in Kano State.

The company has been producing since year 2000, which makes it the oldest and biggest sportswear brand in the country with over 40 football clubs wearing its products nationwide.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries headquarters youth church located at number 13 Olasimbo Street Onike Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos.

