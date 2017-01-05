Messi, Ronaldo make UEFA Team of the Year

A host of stellar names feature in a star-studded UEFA.com Team of the Year 2016.

A grand total of 7.2 million votes were cast by fans around the world, who selected their favourite footballers from the past 12 months.

Players from the Spanish league dominated the final XI, with a total of eight making the team.

There was a record 11th appearance for Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, with the Portuguese ace one of four players to be chosen from European champions Real Madrid CF.

His teammate, Sergio Ramos, received the most votes with over 488,000.

The line-up is based on a 4-3-3 formation, by far the most popular chosen by fans during the voting process.

The team includes Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus & Italy); Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid CF & Spain), Gerard Piqué (FC Barcelona & Spain), Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München & Germany), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus & Italy); Andrés Iniesta (FC Barcelona & Spain), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid CF & Germany).

Others are Luka Modrić (Real Madrid CF & Croatia); Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona & Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid CF & Portugal) and Antoine Griezmann (Club Atlético de Madrid & France).

