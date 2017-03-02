Merkel en route to Egypt for talks on migration, unrest in Libya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was en route to Cairo on Thursday for talks on migration, economic cooperation between Germany and Egypt, Libya and Egypt’s human rights record has indicated.

Merkel is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, who is seeking to improve ties with Europe, which have been strained since 2013, when the army he then led deposed democratically elected Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

In her first visit to the country since 2009, Merkel will address the repatriation of failed asylum seekers in Germany and their living conditions once they return to Egypt.

The two leaders will also talk about ongoing efforts to restore stability to Libya, a hub for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

In recent months, local and international activists have voiced concern about Egypt’s rights record and accused the government of muzzling dissidents.

Later on Thursday, Merkel will meet with Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, as well as civil society leaders.

On Friday, the German leader will travel to Tunisia, where she will address parliament.

