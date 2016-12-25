Medview Airline leaves passengers baggage behind in London, blame airport staff

Medview Airline on Sunday apologised to its passengers over the delay in the arrival of some of their baggage from London to Lagos. The airline issued the apology in a statement signed by its Media Consultant, Oyibhota Obuke, in Lagos. The statement said the airline had dispatched a special flight to London on Saturday to […]

Medview Airline on Sunday apologised to its passengers over the delay in the arrival of some of their baggage from London to Lagos.

The airline issued the apology in a statement signed by its Media Consultant, Oyibhota Obuke, in Lagos.

The statement said the airline had dispatched a special flight to London on Saturday to airlift the left over baggage.

It said unfortunately, the aircraft returned without the affected baggage following the inability of Gatwick Airport authorities to screen them.

The statement quoted the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Lookman Animashaun, as saying: “Gatwick Airport had on arrival of the aircraft said it had no capacity to screen the baggage as only a handful of its workforce was on duty because of holiday.

“The airline regrets the inconveniences caused the affected passengers whose left over baggage are still in London by this unhealthy development.

“We thought by Sunday we would have resolved the left over baggage issue if not for Gatwick Airport authorities.”

The statement said another flight would leave for London on Monday to bring back home the left over baggage.

It appealed to the affected passengers for their understanding.

