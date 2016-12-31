Media report on Magu’s removal speculative, pre-emptive – Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed media reports on the removal of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

It described the report as “speculative and pre-emptive”.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, made this known on his Facebook page on Saturday.

According to Shehu, the Presidency is still awaiting the outcome of an investigative panel instituted against Magu by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He said: “We are reading reports that the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has been sacked.

“No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney-General of the Federation over the matter.

“The report of his sack is therefore speculative and pre-emptive.”

President Buhari had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to investigate the various allegations against some top Federal Government officials.

They include Magu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The President’s directive followed persistent media reports alleging corrupt practices against the affected government officials.

Malami had since issued queries to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC and the SGF.

Citing anonymous sources, The Guardian newspaper reported on its website that Magu had been redeployed to the Nigeria Police Force to pave the way for a fresh nominee by Buhari.

The report said Malami had already notified the EFCC Acting Chairman on the development through a letter.

Malami, according to the report, has also directed Magu to hand over to the Director of Operations in the commission.

It would be recalled that Magu’s nomination was recently turned down by the Senate, citing security report compiled by the Department of State Services.

He has been heading the commission in acting capacity since November 2015 when he was nominated by the president.

