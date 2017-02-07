Martinez exposes Moses

Roberto Martinez said Antonio Conte is the reason behind Victor Moses’ flying form at Chelsea.

Martinez managed Moses at Wigan and helped him secure a big move to the Blues in 2012.

Moses was shipped out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham as he didn’t cut the mustard at Stamford Bridge.

But Conte has come in and made Moses his right wing-back – and now he’s regarded as one of the world’s best in the position.

Martinez said: “That’s down to Antonio Conte. He’s found what system could suit Victor Moses, a player who I’ve seen play a lot.

“When he runs with the ball, his technical his ability is world class.

“When he gets into the final third his decision-making is not as clean as other players but I think he’s suiting this system.

“Victor Moses has got the stamina to do the job which is very difficult to find in a quality player.

“When Victor Moses moved to Chelsea he could grow into the player he’s showing now.

“It’s been a long journey – four or five years – but now it’s coming.”

