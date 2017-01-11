Market crisis: Olubadan to probe Iyaloja’s role

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has revealed his intention to set up a committee to look into the crisis rocking the Ibadan Market Traders Association under the leadership of the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Labake Lawal.

Oba Adetunji said the crisis needed to be thoroughly investigated.

He said a committee of three or four neutral people would soon be constituted on the issue.

According to him, an investigation would return peace to the market place and strengthen the unity and indivisibility of the traders.

Aggrieved parties are to submit their petitions and all relevant documents to the Secretary to the Olubadan-in-Council.

Oba Adetunji has also replaced the embattled Baale Oloode in Oluyole Local Government Area, Luqman Alao, with Odeyemi Dauda Olayiwola.

No reason was given for Alao’s removal.

But it may not be unconnected to allegations of high-handedness and rituals, resulting in endless litigations and security harassment.

Despite the monarch’s plea that Alao should reconcile with his community, the efforts did not yield positive results until his announced removal.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.