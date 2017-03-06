Margaret Ekpo International Airport wins ‘Best Airport Cleanliness 2016’

The Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, Cross State has clinched the “Best Airport Cleanliness award” for the year 2016 amongst the airports nationwide as well as among all airports managed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

At the award ceremony, the organizers of the event, the Nigeria Aviation Awards, acknowledged the vital role played by MEIA leadership in turning the terminal around among its contemporaries nationwide.

The Chief Executive Officer for NIGAV, Fortune Idu, said: “The airport has maintained consistency over the years, and with the coming of the new Manager, Mr. Ayodele Sunday, has led to even better performance in management of resources, in term of cleanliness.”

MEIA under the leadership of Ayodele has led the drive towards maintaining international standard hygienic practices both within and outside the airport premises and has proven that it can outperform other airports even with other big contender in the category.

Meanwhile, the airport had won the best “Domestic Airport” award in the year 2015, showing that the current best performance in cleanliness is not a flux.

The Airport Manager, Ayodele, who received the award, thanked the organizers and promised not to rest on his oars, he assured airport users of greater service improvement in all areas of operations.

He disclosed that new airlines are already positioned to start operations into the airports before the end of the first quarter of the year 2017.

With the addition of new airlines, Calabar route will indeed become the tourist paradise nationwide.

