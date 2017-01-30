Many feared killed as Boko Haram ambushes motorists accompanied by military in Borno

Members of the dreaded sect, Boko Haram, on Saturday ambushed motorists along Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road, killing several persons and injuring many.

The attack, according to eyewitnesses happened between the mast of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunication Limited, popularly known as Dogon Wire, in Hausa and Bullabulin village, which is said to have been deserted.

Since the reopening of the road, motorists are escorted by the military when passing through.

So when the Boko Haram members attacked, the military escorts were said to have responded swiftly.

Among the many feared killed also were military men.

In the process of the gunshot exchanges, some passengers who were fleeing into the bush were also shot, with some dying.

The military and the police were yet to issue a statement on the development as at press time.

