Man throws wife off storey building in Lagos

A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court accused of beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.

The accused, a carpenter, who resides at Seun Nwachi Street, Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The prosecutor, Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on November 13 at the accused’s residence during a fight between the accused and his wife, Oghenekvewe, over her coming back home late.

Inuoha said: “The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building which caused her two ankles to dislocate.”

The offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Chief Magistrate, B. O. Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to February 15 for mention.

