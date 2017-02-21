Man remanded for allegedly killing own mother

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday remanded one Oluwaseyi Okikioluwa, 54, for allegedly hacking his mother, Ayoola Dorcas, to death.

The accused, who claimed to be a cleric and of no fixed address, was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

His plea was not taken by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Kofo Ariyo, ordered the remand of the accused pending receipt of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution.

The Prosecutor, Hafsat Ajibode, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 7 at about 6pm at 2, Ade-Odofin Estate, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos.

Ajibode said that the accused allegedly used an axe to hit the deceased on the head, leaving her in the pool of her own blood.

She told the court that the accused fled the scene and was later arrested.

The offence, she said, contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which stipulates a maximum of death sentence for offenders.

The case was adjourned till March 30.

