Man jailed 14 years for raping four-year-old stepdaughter

An Ado Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced a 57-year-old man, David Oluwatoba, to 14 years imprisonment for raping his four-year-old stepdaughter.

Justice Toyin Abodunde held that the prosecution had proved the case against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge held that the prison term for the convict, who was first arraigned on November 27, 2015, would run from the day of conviction.

The incident, the News Agency of Nigeria reports, happened on August 12, 2013, at Odo Usi Street, Awo Road, Igede-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Exhibits tendered to convict Oluwatoba included: some photographs, medical report on the sexual assault and statement of the accused at the police station.

NAN also reports that the convict is married to two wives, including the mother of the victim who was the second wife.

NAN further reports that the victim’s mother was not at home on the day of the incident and the convict took advantage of her absence to rape her after bathing her.

The mother on arrival discovered blood stains on the victim’s cloth as she was still bleeding from her private part and she raised an alarm.

The incident was consequently reported at the Igede-Ekiti Police Divisional Headquarters while the convict was arrested.