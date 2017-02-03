Man commits suicide in Kano State

A middle-age man, simply identified as Nura, on Thursday committed a suicide at Tsamiya Babba village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Magaji Majiya, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kano.

Majiya said the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

He said the Village Head of the community sent a distress call to the Police Station in Gezawa that somebody had hanged himself on a tree.

According to him, the deceased had before taking his own life stripped himself and wrote his name on a piece of paper.

According to the police spokesman, Nura committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree, after stripping himself of his clothes.

Majiya said on reaching the scene of the incident, the police found his lifeless body dangling on the tree.

He said: “The police untied him, lowered him down and rushed him to the nearby hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital.”

Majiya said the corpse had been deposited at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano city.

Majiya added that the police had commenced investigation into the matter to establish the cause of the unfortunate incident.

NAN.

