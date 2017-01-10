MAN calls on state assemblies to pass laws to create separate salary for Magistrates

The Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria has called on all State Houses of Assembly in the country to pass laws creating a separate salary structure for magistrates.

The National President of the association, Saidu Safiyanu, made the call while speaking at its National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Dutse, Jigawa State.

Safiyanu said: “I wish to use this medium to call on state Houses of Assembly to take a cue from the National Assembly and pass laws creating a separate and distinct salary structure for magistrates in the various states.

“This is to reflect the peculiar job done by magistrates. A magistrate should not be treated as a civil servant because the job requirement goes beyond that of the civil servant.”

Safiyanu said that the association had since July 2016 been battling to address issues concerning the working conditions of magistrates throughout the country.

He said: “In this regard, since the new officers took office in July, under my leadership, we have taken pains to address issues concerning the working conditions of magistrates throughout the country.”

Safiyanu explained that the MAN was an association of all persons sworn in as magistrates in Nigeria, whether presiding over magistrate courts or serving in other capacities.

The MAN president added that the major aim of the association is to protect the rights, honour and privileges of magistrates, as well as safeguard the independence and integrity of its members.

According to him, the national officers of the association had visited the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, where issues of constitutional amendment to include magistrates as judicial officers were discussed.

Safiyanu stated that the national officers had received a favorable response from the senate leader.

He said the issue of a separate and distinct salary structure for magistrates was also discussed, adding: “I am pleased to inform you that the bill for a consolidated salary structure for magistrates in the federal capital territory has passed first reading.”

The president pointed out that the magistrate court is the first point of contact by ordinary Nigerian with the judiciary.

Safiyanu stated: “So the role of the magistrate in promoting judicial integrity is crucial. I, therefore, urge all my colleagues to be above board in the exercise of their judicial duties, and also to remain steadfast to their oath of office.”

He commended the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, for his support for the association.

