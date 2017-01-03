Malabu oil deal: Group urges diligent prosecution of suspects

The National Anti-corruption Network for Transparency and Accountability has called on the Federal Government to ensure diligent prosecution of parties involved in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil deal.

In statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the Chairman of NANTA, Ibrahim Mohammed, said that the Malabu oil deal was a big scam.

Mohammed urged the government to investigate the roles played by some prominent Nigerians in the alleged deal.

The chairman said that NANTA and some other anti-corruption groups had concluded plans to stage a protest at the National Assembly to demand the investigation and diligent prosecution.

He added that the groups would also stage a protest at the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mohammed said: “The protest will be accompanied with proof in our possession to show how corrupt the deal was.”

He urged the Federal Government to be steadfast in its fight against corruption.

