Makelele joins Swansea

Claude Makelele has joined Paul Clement’s coaching staff at Swansea.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder has been named as an assistant coach to Clement, who took over as head coach earlier this month.

He has signed a deal until the end of the season and will attempt to help Clement keep the struggling Swans in the Premier League.

Makelele worked with Clement during their time at Stamford Bridge, where Makelele was a player for five years from 2003 to 2008.

Clement returned for a second spell at the Blues as a coach under Avram Grant during Makelele’s final season in 2007-08.

Makelele is credited as one of the major proponents of the modern defensive-midfield role, and won 71 caps for France.

The Zaire-born player won the Champions League and two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, and two Premier League trophies with Chelsea.

