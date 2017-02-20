Make payment of workers’ salary arrears a priority, AD tells Akeredolu

The Alliance for Democracy in Ondo State on Monday urged the Governor-elect, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), to make the payment of workers’ salary arrears a priority.

Workers and pensioners in the state are being owed six months salaries and other entitlements.

Akeredolu will be sworn in on February 24 to begin his tenure following his victory in the November 26, 2016 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He will be succeeding the incumbent, Governor Olusegun Mimiko of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The State Secretary of AD, Dr. Shola Agboola, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the governor-elect is a likeable person and should clear the backlog of salaries and entitlements owed the state civil servants and pensioners.

Agboola said: “In fact, I want to suggest that a state of emergency on welfare of pensioners and workers be declared by the new government, considering the suffering of workers and pensioners.

“Workers who work deserve their pay. I hope that will be the first priority of the incoming administration of Akeredolu, even before constituting his cabinet.

“It is unfortunate that workers are being owed salaries for months in an oil producing state.”

He advised the governor-elect to focus on rejuvenating the agricultural sector and to return the state to the era of farm settlements.

He said: “Akeredolu must open up rural roads for farmers to bring their produce to the cities.”

Agboola advised the governor-elect not to abandon the laudable legacies of Mimiko’s administration and also complete other meaningful projects of past governments.

He said: “The incoming administration in Ondo State should continue with the laudable programmes of Mimiko-led government such as the Free Bus Shuttle for school children, the Abiye (Safe Motherhood) programme among others.

“The administration should embark on projects that can make life better for the common people in the state.”

NAN.

