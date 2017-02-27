Mainstream disaster risk reduction into plans, policies – Seminar participants

The participants at the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction have called on government at all levels to mainstream disaster risk reduction into their plans, policies and programmes with a view to actualizing the goals of the Sendai Framework of action (2015-2030).

This was contained in a communiqué of the meeting held in Abuja at the weekend.

The meeting, which was organized by the National Emergency Management Agency, was in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme.

It was aimed at reviewing the Framework and drafting a National Plan of Action for implementation.

Based on resolutions from the meeting, it has agreed that Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies; States and Local Governments should develop and implement locally oriented programs of action to actualize the Sendai Framework.

The need to establish states and local emergency management committees was also reaffirmed.

The meeting also emphasized the needs for gender mainstreaming in DRR activities and adequate budgetary allocations for DRR activities by all tiers of government.

Another major recommendation of the meeting was the need for State Governments to establish and strengthen State Emergency Management Agencies and for local governments to establish Local Emergency Management Committees to perform the critical roles of DRR at the communities level.

The platform also advocated the use of established institutions such as NOA, NAN, the media, etc for effective advocacy and awareness programmes at the grassroots level, while calling on Ministries, Departments and Agencies to designate desk officers for DRR in their various establishments.

It also resolved to leverage on science, technology, academia and indigenous knowledge to provide DRR solutions and agreed to set up a technical committee to come up with recommendations for the strengthening of the National Platform on DRR

The Director General of NEMA, Muhammad Sani-Sidi, who welcomed the participants to the meeting, said the Platform reflected the commitment of the Federal Government to implement national and local disaster risk reduction activities owing to the fact that Nigeria has witnessed continuous rise in both natural and human-induced disasters resulting in loss of lives, large scale displacement, socio economic dislocation and environmental degradation.

It also agreed that the Platform on a national level should meet twice yearly on rotational basis across the geopolitical zones.

Participants were drawn from State Emergency Management Agencies; State Ministries of Environment; Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies; Local Governments; Non-Governmental Organizations; Academia; Paramilitary; Media; Organized Private Sector; Faith based Organizations; and International Development Partners.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.