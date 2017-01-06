Magistrates, other judiciary workers in Nasarawa set for strike

Nasarawa workers under the aegis of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, the Magistrates Association of Nigeria and the Area Court Judges and Members Association of Nigeria have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from January 9.

The workers, including judges and magistrates, said the action became necessary to press home their demands among others over “illegal deductions” from their salaries.

Jemo Musa, the JUSUN State Chairman, told newsmen on Friday in Nasarawa after a joint congress of the unions that all the courts in the state would be shut on Monday if the government failed to reverse the deductions.

Musa said: “If the illegal deductions from our salaries are not discontinued and the previous month’s deductions refunded before Monday, we will embark on an indefinite strike.

“From today till Monday, January 9, if these demands are not met all courts in Nasarawa State would be shut indefinitely.”

Musa said apart from the deductions, the government should also pay their outstanding increment arrears from 2013 to date.

Musa urged the judiciary staff to remain calm and await further directives from the leadership of the various unions.

The congress had sacked Danjuma Yakubu, the JUSUN Public Relations Officer, for alleged misconduct.

