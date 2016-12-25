Madumere charges FRSC, motorists on safe driving during yuletide

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has charged the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps to up their checks to ensure that safety measures are followed by motorists to check road mishaps during the yuletide.

Madumere’s call was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa.

According to the statement, Prince Madumere, while commending the operatives of the FRSC for their professionalism and thoroughness, he appealed to them to go the extra mile in their checks on motorists to reduce road mishaps.

Madumere emphasized the need to look out for motorists who engage in alcoholic beverages and other hard drugs while driving.

He also urged them to check phone calls, chats and exchange of text messages while driving, acts he described as part of the major causes of most road mishaps.

He also admonished motorists to ensure they observe all safety measures by ensuring they have good tyres and do routine checks before driving out their vehicles.

He also urged them to maintain acceptable speed limits to enable them control their vehicles in case of system failure.

