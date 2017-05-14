Madrid Masters: Nadal sees off Djokovic in semi-finals

The nine-time Roland Garros winner is looking to continue his dominance on clay ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year, and he controlled much of his 50th meeting with the world number two

Rafael Nadal has recorded a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic to reach the final of the Madrid Masters.

The nine-time Roland Garros winner is looking to continue his dominance on clay ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year, and he controlled much of his 50th meeting with the world number two.

The Spaniard stormed into a 4-0 lead in the first set before Djokovic finally got on the board, but he had little answer as the left-hander comfortably wrapped up the opener.

Djokovic had won his last seven matches against the left-hander but although he was more competitive in the second, he could not prevent Nadal from wrapping up a 6-2 6-4 victory.

