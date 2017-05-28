LUTH workers call for FG’s intervention to arrest decay in institution

Workers of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba have appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in the poor management of the tertiary health institution.

The workers made the call on Friday in Lagos at an all workers congress jointly organised by unions in the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the unions included the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives and Association of Resident Doctors, amongst others.

Also at the meeting were some state and national executives of the various unions to demonstrate support for their members in LUTH.

Some leaders of the unions who spoke at the forum said that the workers were tired of the management style in the institution and urged government to urgently intervene to avert a labour crisis.

Yemisi Adelaja, the Chairman, NANNM, LUTH branch, said that the congress was to reaffirm all their agitations that had been made known to the government.

Adelaja said: “Government should please answer us, we are ready to work but with the plight we are facing in LUTH, it has become difficult.

“Without enough materials to work and the hostile environment, workers are saying, we are tired.

“The relationship with the management is not cordial that is why we are seeking government’s intervention for LUTH to regain its past glory.’’

Also, Johnson Adetokunbo, the Chairman, SSANU, LUTH chapter, appealed to the Federal Government to address issues of victimisation and oppression by the management of the tertiary hospital.

Adetokunbo said that workers were tired of the uncompromising and suppressive attitude of the present management on the health workers.

Adetokunbo said: “We are saying no more to suppression and victimisation of workers, which has made the environment unconducive for us to work in.

“We are not demanding for anything other than for this foremost institution to meet up with standards that can be comparable to any hospital around the world.

“Professionals in other countries are doing excellently well because they are provided a conducive environment and their welfare is being put into consideration.

“Any worker that is not happy cannot give out his or her best. This is the reason we are saying no to these suppression, oppression and victimisation of labour leaders.”

Speaking in the same vein, the ARD President, Dr. Adebayo Sekumade, called for government’s intervention in restructuring the institution, stating that it was in a state of decay.

Sekumade said: “We are crying out to the government to come and intervene in this issue that has been going on in LUTH; we are tired of the decay that is happening here.

“We are saying that LUTH should not be allowed to collapse because if there is no immediate intervention, we are headed for a total collapse.

“LUTH is serving thousands of Nigerians and this is why the government should take necessary actions by creating solutions that will meet the demands of LUTH workers.”