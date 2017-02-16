Love dominates Google search

The importance of love to the world and ways to express it was top on Google search this week.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Anglophone West Africa, made the announcement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the search was from February 8 to 16.

Kola-Ogunlade said Google trends emphasised how much love meant to the world as many people went online to search for ways to improve affection in their lives.

He said that Nigerians also showed compassion to Eric Arubayi, the up-and-coming musician whose death shocked his fans.

He said: “From Nigeria to Kenya and down to South Africa, Valentine was big deal.

“People went online for information like Valentine Gifts for him, poems and love messages for girlfriends on Valentine’s Day.

“The internet went gaga as many wanted to make the best impression on Valentine’s Day and we hope they did.”

The Google manager said the week also witnessed another sad loss in the entertainment industry.

Kola-Ogunlade said: “Countless tribute flowed in for gospel musician, Eric Arubayi, who died during the week.

“The cheery former West African idol who was also the son of a former VC of the Delta State University Abraka, Prof. Arubayi, was reported to have died from using expired malaria drugs which triggered liver complications.

“He is survived by a wife and a son.”

The secret safe containing $9.8 million also got many searching for the story online.

He said that the EFCC’s discovery of $9.8 million in cash from a secret safe owned by a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu, got serious attention online.

Kola-Ogumlae also said: “Reports also said that the whistle-blower that gave him away has claimed that the former MD has more than one safe.

“While investigations are ongoing the court has ordered the forfeiture of the money recovered from Yakubu.

“What is a Pangolin, the Google manager asked?”

He said the launch of Google Doodle, a game on Valentine’s Day, involving a long-distance relationship between two pangolins, got folks, who had no idea about the animal searching online for the animal.

Kola-Ogunlade said that this year, Google dedicated the Valentine’s Day doodle spot, to show support for the endangered species found in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

He said that while Google was showing concern for Pangolins, a woman in China, nicknamed “Pangolin Princess” decided to post online images of cooked Pangolin to, her show.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Lagos had given athletes access to run in the week.

He said: “The long-awaited second edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has come and gone, but the internet still carried its echo.

“The event saw Kenyans dominating the men and women’s category.

“This year, 50,000 athletes participated in the 2017 marathon, including a 7-year-old, who finished the race.”

Google Trends, launched in May, 2006, allows one to see how popular, search terms and their demography have been over time on Google.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.