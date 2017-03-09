London friendlies: Olanrewaju replaces Osimhen in Eagles

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has extended invitation to Austria Wien hot shot, Kayode Olanrewaju, for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso billed for the Hive Stadium in London.

The team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed this on Wednesday.

Olanrewaju, who was Nigeria’s hottest forward last season with 16 goals in all competitions for Wien, has scored 12 times in all competitions this season, with his last goal scored this past weekend away against SV Ried in a 3-0 win.

The former Maccabi Netanya of Israel striker replaces injured Victor Osimhen.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.