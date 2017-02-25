LMC institutes panel to verify Sunshine Stars’ salary indebtedness

In the wake of reported case of salary indebtedness to players by Sunshine Stars FC’s management, the managers of the football league, League Management Company, has waded in.

The LMC said on its website that the body would exercise its right to monitor the club’s financial records according to the provisions of the League Rules in respect of overdue payables.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sunshine Stars players had on February 21, 2016 took to the streets of Akure to protest the non-payment of their salaries and allowances for seven months.

The players, who also took their protest to the Governor’s Office at Alagbaka in Akure, also vowed not to honour their league matches again if their demands were not met.

The players had said that they would strike on February 24.

“Henceforth, we are not going to attend training neither and we’re not going to play Rivers United on Sunday.

The players said: “We are tired of keeping quiet till we die of hunger. We worked hard for our money. We have families to take care of yet the club’s management and government continue to push us around.

“They want us to win the league and play in the CAF Champions League, how are we going to achieve that when we are being starved? Enough is enough.”

According to the LMC, following reports of claims of salary indebtedness of Sunshine Stars to its players, the LMC has initiated steps to verify the club’s financial records.

It said: “The body will exercise its power to inspect club financial records upon suspicions of breach of provisions of the League Rules in respect of overdue payables.

“The LMC has pursuant to this set up a verification panel and in the interim has paid 50 percent of the players’ salaries which would be deducted from money due the club from the LMC.

“In the letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, the LMC drew the attention of Sunshine Stars management to articles 8 and 8.1 of the Rules which empower it.

“The Board either by itself or by any person so appointed to inspect the financial records of any Club which it reasonably suspects has acted in breach of these Rules.

“This followed a similar reprimand of players of Sunshine Stars for not complying with relevant provisions of League Rules in addressing issues of financial dispute with their employers.”

It added that an earlier letter from the LMC to the players had reminded them that the club had in the course of registration for the 2016/2017 season signed individually by the players.

It said: “They submitted attestation documents, signed individually by each registered player of the club, with each player confirming that he was not owed salaries or financial entitlements as at December 31, 2016.

“LMC has, however, noted and accepted an apology letter signed by the club’s Captain, Sunday Abe and Vice-Captain, Adeniyi Alaba, pledging to abide with the laid down process of enforcing their rights.

“In the said letter, the players acknowledged their error and the embarrassment their action had caused the league and pledged to restate their commitment to follow due process.”

They assured the LMC that the players had since resumed training ahead of this weekend’s match against Rivers United on Sunday at the Akure Township Stadium.

NAN reports that Sunshine Stars are 17th on the league table with nine points from nine matches, two wins, three draws and four losses.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.