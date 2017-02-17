Liverpool keen on Solanke

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side, Vitesse, where he impressed with seven goals in 25 appearances

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing young striker, Dominic Solanke, from Premier League rivals, Chelsea, this summer.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side, Vitesse, where he impressed with seven goals in 25 appearances.

According to report, Solanke had demanded a contract worth £50,000 a week in order to pen fresh terms with Antonio Conte’s side but has now told friends that he is destined for Merseyside.

Liverpool are expected to pay up to £8m in compensation for the England Under-21 international but will not meet his salary demands, instead offering him the promise of the chance to force his way into manager Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

Solanke has been with Chelsea since the age of seven.

