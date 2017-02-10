Liverpool FC ban journalists over Hillsborough

Liverpool Football Club of England has banned journalists from English newspaper, The Sun, from its grounds over the publication’s coverage of the Hillsborough disaster.

The newspaper has been widely boycotted in the city of Liverpool and the ban follows a campaign by the “Total Eclipse of The S*n” group.

The club said the newspaper’s journalists would no longer be allowed on site to cover matches and press conferences.

The Sun, in a reaction, said the move was “bad for fans and bad for football”.

The Total Eclipse of The S*n group, in a tweet, said: “Further to conversations with LFC directors we are happy to inform you that Sun journalists [will] no longer enjoy access to club premises.”

Paul Collins, from the campaign group, said the club joins Liverpool City Council, pubs, newsagents, and “a long list” of others who support a boycott.

Collins said: “We are delighted another institution has taken a stance against The Sun newspaper.

“Some people put up stickers, there is a barber shop which won’t allow people in with it, a community centre put up a brass plaque saying they boycott it.

“People take whatever stance they can. A lot of people share our view.”

All 96 fans that died as a result of a crush at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed, according to inquests concluded in April.

A spokesman for the paper said it “deeply regrets” its reporting of the disaster and understands the damage caused was still felt by many in the city.

The spokesman said: “The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

“While we can’t undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool.

“Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football.”

The newspaper said this was a “new generation of journalists” who congratulated the families on their hard-fought victory for justice.

Collins, while reacting to this, said: “The idea that The Sun has moved on doesn’t wash with the people of Liverpool.”

