Lilly House wins Kiddieland’s Inter-House Sports

Lilly House, otherwise known as the Yellow House, has emerged champions of the Kiddieland Private School Inter-house sports competition held in Lagos on Saturday.

Lilly House won a total of 13 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze to push Iris House (Red House) to the second place with 9 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Ivy came third with 8 gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze medals.

The Best Athlete of the Year award went to Rebecca Popoola, while Iris House were adjudged as the winners of the match past and best behaved house.

Speaking after the competition, an elated administrator of the school, Olubunkunola Onigbinde, thanked all parents and participants for their commitment in ensuring a successful event.

Onigbinde’s words: “Our vision at Kiddieland is to empower our pupils to acquire value knowledge and skills to enable them in actualizing their life potentials.”

She also commended the pupils for being competitive and their spirit of sportsmanship throughout the games, saying the next edition of the competition promises to be bigger.

Some of the events competed for were match past, 100 and 200 metres (Boys and girls), bursting the balloons, filling the bottles, building the castle, picking of candies and snacks, relay race, egg and spoon race and sack race.

