LG demolishes criminals’ hideout

The Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State has demolished hideout of criminals, popularly called Banchu village in the area.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Bashire, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto on Sunday that the illegal village was destroyed on January 3 by security operatives.

The illegal village, Bashire said, was located near Dogon-Daji town and it had become a criminals’ safe haven.

Bashire said: “All sorts of criminality like prostitution, armed robbery, kidnapping, gambling and murders were going on in the village.

“The village had become a very source of concern for the residents of the neighbouring communities and even motorists plying the Sokoto/Tambuwal/Jega/Yauri/Kontagora highway.

“The authorities of the local government had also received series of complaints from religious and traditional leaders and the neighbouring communities.

“We will be on red alert and keep our eyes widely open to stop the criminals from resurfacing in the village.

“I am also calling on the well-meaning residents to provide intelligence reports to the security agencies to nip any nefarious attempt by the dislodged criminals in the bud.”

