LG boss commends Gov. Lalong for even development of area

The Executive Secretary of Jos North Local Government Council, Hon. Shehu Usman, has disclosed that the council has engaged thousands of youths in vocational and skills acquisition training to reduce unemployment.

Usman disclosed this during an interview with The Eagle Online at the council secretariat in Jos North Local Government Area.

According to him, about 900 graduates in Jos North who qualified for the N-power programme of the Federal Government have already been given their primary assignment and have started receiving their monthly allowance.

He commended the Governor Simon Bako Lalong-led government for the award of contracts for roads construction in Angwan Rogo, West of Mines and its environs.

He explained that the reason for the developmental stride being recorded in Jos is as a result of all inclusive government of Lalong in order to allow even development across tribes, religion and communities.

Usman pledged government’s commitment to transform the state capital to an enviable position where youth restiveness would be addressed.

Usman cautioned against youths engaging in social vices that are capable of ruining their tomorrow, but tasked them to useful to themselves and their immediate community.

