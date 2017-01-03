Lest we forget, by Johannes Tobi Wojuola

Consciously or unconsciously we become amnesic of the memories of ugly pasts as we make progress in life. And like a clergyman once said: for every new level we ascend, there is a new devil to challenge – sounds poetic, but beyond the rhythm is an aphorism that highlights the reality we face when we have won a battle, so to say. The focus is to war the “new devil” so that we can climb to yet another higher realm. Still, even while we climb to new levels and struggle with their attendant worries, we must gaze in retrospect to appreciate our growth and change in fortune.

Permit me a brief flashback.

A couple of years ago, the forest of Sambisa seemed as uncharted territory; it was regarded as a bastion of the terrorist group Boko Haram, where they recorded boastful and denigrating videos, where they launched deadly attacks that degraded security apparatuses, taking charge of towns and hoisting their disdainful flags on the soil of the captured territories – in defiance of the sovereignty of our great country.

And when came Christmas, it was a time we became unusually guarded – not for the sanctity and honour of the celebrations that come with the season, but for the fear of guerrilla attacks, car bombs, or suicide bombers. It was a time when our phones were flooded with security tips, more than we received even of the Christmas well-wishing messages. Broadcasts were disseminated warning us where to go and where not to go, indeed popular businesses suffered for this; others cautioned on the manner in which we were to judge people – based on their clothing, their mien or even their beards. Sadly.

Fast-forward to 2016. A different season has been witnessed this yuletide: peaceful; and for the socialites and hedonists, fun-filled. The major highlight of this season was the capture of the once occupied fortress of Sambisa – larger than the whole of the Federal Capital Territory, and perhaps, more than 15 times the size of Lagos State – by the Nigerian Military from the Boko Haram Terrorist Sect. Camp Zero was the last enclave of this vast swath of land to be captured after period of military advancement into the notorious Forest.

The Military have moved the necessary step further and are consolidating on this great victory: they say they would convert the vast forest into a Military training centre and also a military equipment testing ground; they have begun constructing new roads to further this domination; and an intensified mop-up operation is further underway.

As businesses open up in Borno State, and the commercial capital of North Eastern Nigeria inches towards thriving again, the once war-torn region and economic backwater is headed, out of war, desolation and destruction, and to reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation. Already, roads closed for close to three years, and more in some instances, have been reopened for users. The return to absolute normalcy would take time no doubt; one would be futilely prophetic to forecast that the wanton destruction and loss would be rebuilt in ‘3 days’. Yet, assuredly, it would happen – step after step, house after house, road after road, school after school, hospital after hospital.

To boot: the joy savoured from this victory is not limited to the territory reclaimed, or in the near defeat of the terrorists, it also flows from the glory re-established of the Nigerian Military – known all around the world for their great valour, resilience, professionalism, and might.

The fall of Sambisa would be one of the greatest landmarks of the Buhari administration. It is a promise made, and kept.

Judging by the economic recession that hit the country, due largely to falling oil prices and militancy in the Niger Delta, 2016 may not seem to be the best year for some, but for the worth of where we are coming from – the sleaze and corruption that wasted an auspicious economy; the low morale of a military fighting a war, coupled with diverted funds meant for the purchase of weapons; and dwindling revenues – the positive and sturdy foundations that have been put in place, the Rice Revolution that has just begun, the unprecedented Social Investment Programme of the Buhari Administration, the massive infrastructural reforms underway, this exultant victory of the Nigerian Military and more, has made the year worth it – and an assurance that we can aspire to a more victorious and propitious 2017.

The journey has just started. And we must not be quick to forget the tears we shed in 2015 that were wiped in 2016; the story has changed for the better. But we hope for the best.

Yes, lying ahead is the looming fear of guerrilla and isolated attacks that may be experienced as the dissipated terrorist group struggle with their last breathe – this must be dealt with; more: the resuscitation of the infrastructural, humanitarian, economic and social well-being of the region must be done expeditiously; also, the rehabilitation and return to normal livelihood of about two million displaced persons in the region is a task that must be done soonest; the release of the abducted Chibok Girls who have been captive for almost a 1,000 days too; indeed, the task ahead is as onerous as the one we have done behind.

While these bothers and keep us on our toes, for anything, we must not forget one event that culminated a hard fought year: Camp Zero has fallen.

. Wojuola is a lawyer and a member of the Abuja Global Shapers, an initiative of the World Economic Forum.

