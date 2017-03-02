Leicester manager search: Roy Hogson hold talks with Premier League champions

Premier League champions, Leicester, on Wednesday held talks with former England boss, Roy Hodgson, about him becoming their new manager.

The 69-year-old was just one potential candidate spoken to in the search for Claudio Ranieri’s replacement.

But acting boss, Craig Shakespeare, could stay in charge until the end of the season if results continue to improve.

Ranieri was sacked on February 23, nine months after winning the title.

The Italian departed with the Foxes just one point above the relegation zone.

Shakespeare’s first match as caretaker manager resulted in a 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday.

Defender Danny Simpson said: “Shakespeare is a top coach and a top guy.

“He kept it simple and told us what he wanted to do, which was simple and basic, and we’ve done that so let’s hope we can carry it on for him.”

Hodgson had been out of work since resigning as England coach after they lost to Iceland at Euro 2016.

But his former goalkeeping coach, Dean Kiely, said Hodgson should be a leading contender for the Leicester job “and the public perception of the veteran manager is totally wrong”.

Kiely, who worked under him at West Brom, said: “I can see why he’s on anyone’s shortlist.”

Hodgson, who had been managing for more than 40 years, guided Fulham to the Europa League final in 2010 and in charge of Liverpool and West Brom before he got the England job in 2012.

He took the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at Euro 2012, but two years later, they were eliminated at the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Hodgson’s team won all 10 matches in qualifying for Euro 2016, but quit after a 2-1 defeat by Iceland in the last 16 left him with a record of three victories from 11 games in major tournaments.

NAN.

