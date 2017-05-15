Legislature not playing second fiddle – Obasa

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday said it was erroneous for the legislature to be considered as playing second fiddle in government.

Obasa spoke as the House deliberated on “Appraisal of the Contributions of the Legislature to the success of Lagos @ 50” during plenary.

He said that the parliament remains the fulcrum of democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the House held the plenary session on the subject in preparation for a Special Parliamentary Session on May 22, as part of the programmes lined up for Lagos at 50 celebration.

Obasa, said the legislature is the most powerful of the three arms of government, as it could do and undo.

He said the state had been able to enjoy stability due to its vibrant and people-oriented legislative arm.

Obasa said: “Without the legislature, all the development we see in the state will not be witnessed. When we talk about democracy, we talk about legislature.

“People should not see legislature as second fiddle, we are at par with other arms of government.”

The speaker, however, cautioned his colleagues to watch their character, conduct and actions outside the parliament.

He said: “We should show good conduct in the way we interact. Outside the parliament, let’s apply decorum wherever we find ourselves.

“We should continue to be selfless; we should continue to think about our people; we should continue the Alternative Disputes Resolution.”

NAN reports that other lawmakers took turns to highlight many of the society-transforming and people-oriented laws passed by the House.

They cited the Traffic Law, the Neighborhood Safety Corps Law, Property Protection Law, Environment Protection Law, Ibile Oil and Gas Law, and law against domestic violence, among such laws.

In his contribution, Bisi Yusuf, representing Alimosho Constituency I, said the state legislative arm remained the bedrock of development in the state.

Yusuf, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Local), said that several laws made by the legislature were responsible for the state’s development in transport, education, health and other sectors.

Also speaking, Tunde Braimoh described Lagos as God’s own state in the

country, with strong economy, infrastructure and peace occasioned by the vibrant legislative arm.

According to him, the state will be better if the Federal Government accords it a special status as a former capital territory.

The Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun, said that legislative oversight had brought development to the state.

Tobun said: “Our oversight of the activities of the executive has gone a long way to ensure protection of the interest of the masses.

“This parliament will continue to serve the people assiduously to make sure that the interests of the people are protected.”

Moshood Oshun said: “The success of the executive arm is based on the legislative arm. There is nothing the executive arm is doing that does not originate from the House.

“The laws from this House are the basis for the successes of the executive arm.”

The Chairman, House Committee on Lands, Bayo Osinowo said: “We are celebrating because we have things to showcase”.

Osinowo said: “As a House, we have helped the executive to showcase performance. There is no state or governor that can perform without the support of a good legislature.”

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, said the synergy of the House with the executive arm had brought massive reformation to the state.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.