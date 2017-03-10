LEAH partners BOI to empower Kwara women

The wife of the Kwara State Governor and Founder of the LEAH Foundation, Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, has reiterated that there cannot be sustainable development if the barriers which hold back women’s development are not addressed.

Ahmed stated this during an empowerment programme for 250 women through the LEAH Multi Purpose Cooperative in partnership with Bank of Industry.

She said women carry a disproportionate burden of unpaid care work, yet have no access to resources like quality seeds, agriculture extension services as well as financial services which make women more productive.

She implored beneficiaries of the micro credit facility from the 16 Local Government areas of the state that they have the responsibility to utilize the money and repay on time so that many more women can benefit.

About 250 women benefited from the loan scheme, receiving amounts up to N100,000 and repayable within six months.

There were goodwill messages from the Chairman Kwara State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Ibrahim; and the COO of Kwara MSME Bureau, Segun Soewu, among others.

