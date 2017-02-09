Leadership tussle: LG locks out councillors

The Councillor representing Gwadabawa Ward, Mallam Mustafa Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that seven out of 11 councillors of the local government had passed “Vote of No Confidence” on their leader, Malam Buhari Yahuza, whom he said remained removed

The leadership crisis rocking the legislative arm of Yola North Metropolitan Council of Adamawa State has taken a new dimension, with the legislative chamber placed under lock and key.

The Councillor representing Gwadabawa Ward, Mallam Mustafa Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that seven out of 11 councillors of the local government had passed “Vote of No Confidence” on their leader, Malam Buhari Yahuza, whom he said remained removed.

Garba said: “As far as we are concerned, our leader remain removed and we have appointed the Deputy Leader, Grace Ishaya, who is representing Karewa Ward, to take over.

“Adamawa Emirate, through the District Head of Jimeta, had intervened and the leader had agreed to step down, but if he refused, we have already taken the matter to court.”

In his reaction, the legislative Leader, Yahuza, told NAN that he was still the leader.

Yahuza said: “They need eight members to get the two-third majority to remove me and not seven.

“I am not a rubber stamp of the chairman as claimed and the legislative chamber was closed because we have suspended sitting indefinitely due to the crisis.”

Yahuza said that he had forwarded the matter to the State House of Assembly for its intervention.

