Lawyer sues Gov. El-Rufai

A Lawyer and columnist with Blueprint Newspaper, Gloria Ballason, has sued Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for infringing of her fundamental human rights

Ballason is also a civil rights activist and a radio host in Kaduna State.

The lawyer, who is also the CEO of House of Justice, filed the suit through her Lagos-based lawyers, Matthew Burkaa & Co, in response to El-Rufai’s announcement during a visit by the Nigeria Bar Association that he will “arrest and prosecute” Ballason for the “dossier of her work which the government is compiling, including her article in the Blueprint Newspaper of 28th November, 2016”.

The case comes up on March 1, 2017 and has been assigned to Court 9 of the Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Esther Lolo.

