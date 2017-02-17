Late Rivers police boss buried

The late Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Francis Odesanya, was buried on Friday at the Ikoyi cemetery in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Odesanya died on January 31 at Sterling Hospital, Ahmedabad-Gujarat, India, after a brief illness at the age of 56.

NAN also reports that on Wednesday and Thursday, a night of tribute and service of songs were held respectively in his honour at the Muson Centre, Onikan and St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.

The funeral service was held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, before the corpse was taken to the cemetery for burial.

In his message at the funeral service, Rev. Father Stephen Ogbe said while people love to gather for the dead, no one loves death.

Ogbe described the late police commissioner as a dedicated Christian and a hardworking policeman who excelled in spite of the difficult situation where he served.

Ogbe said: “At 56, he made landmarks. He has achieved at lot. The world that Francis lived was not an easy place.

“Crime is increasing every day in Nigeria, yet within this difficult environment, Francis did well. He was a man of faith, always willing to help.”

Ogbe urged the wife and family members to take solace in God, stressing that Odesanya had gone to heaven to rest with the Lord.

A member of the Police Service Commission, Comfort Obi, told NAN that she interviewed the late Odesanya some months ago before he was promoted to the rank of a commissioner.

Obi said: “He was posted to Rivers after his promotion. He was a gentleman, a very responsible officer that knows his job well.”

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Leye Oyebade, said the Nigeria Police, friends and family would miss Odesanya dearly due to his commitment to his job and people.

Present at the funeral were the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; NIMASA Director General, Dakuku Peterside; Senator Magnus Abe; and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, David Ikanya.

NAN.

