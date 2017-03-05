LASTMA, transport unions agree to close rank

The management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the leadership of transport unions the state have noted the need to work in partnership in order to sustain the current free flow of traffic being enjoyed by motorists and commuters in the state.

This was stated during the week at the stakeholders meeting between the management of LASTMA and executive of transport unions in Lagos State at the Oshodi Headquarters of the Agency.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Chris Olakpe, the transport unions and other service providers in the transportation industry have crucial roles to play in the current drive to have permanent seamless traffic on Lagos roads.

Olakpe condemned the gruesome murder of a LASTMA official, Suraju Bakare, at Apapa and warned transport unions executives to make sure this does not happen again.

He advised them to take the advantage of the Agency’s open door policy to lodge complaints against erring traffic officials, instead of resorting to jungle justice.

The Chief Executive Officer warned that the Agency would use the instrumentality of the law to deal with any motorist that molests LASTMA officials.

Olakpe called on the unions executives to always educate their members on traffic laws and roads safety.

According to him, the unions executives must begin to act decisively on the issues of members discipline, as many of the drivers have no regards for law and order.

He warned the drivers of articulated vehicles and BRT buses to desist from harassing and intimidating other road users.

Speaking, the General Manager of LASTMA, Wale Musa, attributed the causes of traffic gridlock in Lagos State to drivers impatience, insensitivity and impunity on the roads.

Musa frowned at the inability of transport unions executives to maintain drivers’ discipline on the roads, adding that many of the commercial drivers have no regards for law and order on the roads.

He appealed to tanker and truck drivers at Apapa and Mile 2 axis to respect the rights of other road users by not parking their vehicles on the main carriageway and constantly maintain their vehicles to avoid accident and unnecessary breakdown on major roads around the state.

In his own contribution, the Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, assured the LASTMA management that the era of impunity on Lagos roads is over and the unions would continue to educate their members to support traffic officials and obey traffic laws.

The chairman of the National Association of Road Transport Owners, Alhaji Sikiru Kaka, praised the achievements of LASTMA and the state government for removing the state from the list of cities with historic traffic congestion and pledged the support of the unions to improve the current status.

Other unions at the stakeholders meeting included the Lagos State Taxi Drivers Owners Association, Containers Truck Owners Association and LAG BUS Operators.

This will be the the fourth meeting between the Agency and its critical stakeholders in the transport sector in Lagos State.

The meeting was conveyed to discuss issues of common interest as a way of bridging communication gap and fostering good relationship and cooperation between the Agency and commercial motorists and owners in Lagos State.

