Lassa fever: Why fatality rate is high – Expert

A medical laboratory scientist, Solomon Chollom, has identified inadequate diagnostic centres and late presentation as major factors responsible for high fatality in Lassa fever outbreak in Plateau State.

Chollom, who works with the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos.

According to him, timing is very important in the management of Lassa fever, as any slight delay can give rise to mortality.

Chollom said: “The absence of a Lassa Diagnostic Centre in the state which has been a traditional wetland for Lassa fever since the 80s, is a major setback in our resolve to win the battle.

“We rely mostly on diagnostic centres in Edo or Lagos States for Lassa diagnosis.

“As such, we have huge challenge of delayed laboratory diagnosis of the disease as a result of the increased turnaround time from sample collection to receipt of result to guide medical intervention.

“Delayed diagnosis is fatal in Lassa fever management as the drug, Ribavirin, is more effective when administered before day 10 post-infection.”

According to him, for comprehensive research and diagnostic work on Lassa fever, a Class 3 Biosafety Laboratory is needed, and this is not available in Plateau. and delayed diagnosis is fatal in Lassa fever.

Chollom said that transportation of grade A pathologic samples for a long distance, if not well packaged, would give room for the distribution of the virus along the routes of public transport.

He blamed the high cases of fatality associated with Lassa fever to the passive surveillance system in the state.

He said: “We have a weak surveillance system. An ideal surveillance system is supposed to be proactive and not reactive to diseases outbreak.

“With our history of yearly outbreaks of Lassa fever cases in Plateau, we should have a more proactive system where predictive analysis on the disease outbreaks should guide us.

“For now, we only rise to respond after an outbreak has ensued. We need to be ahead of disease outbreaks, not behind.”

The laboratory scientist called for specialised training for medical workers, saying that it would equip them in the effective management of the disease.

Chollom said: “Lassa is a re-emerging disease with a huge surprise package, especially in terms of immunological response, transmission cycles, pathology and diagnosis.

“To overcome its re-awakened pathologic complex, knowledge upgrade is key, as well as strengthening diagnostic facilities.”

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kunden Deyin, had disclosed that the state recorded four deaths, while laboratory tests confirmed five cases of Lassa fever since December 2016.

The commissioner told the NAN that 80 per cent of the mortality was due to late presentation of patients to healthcare facilities.

Deyin said: “The mortality rate is as high as 80 per cent; the reason is that people are reporting very late.

“Lassa fever is best managed when patients start taking the drug within the first week of contracting the disease.

“The symptoms are similar to that of malaria such as nausea, body weakness and joint pains; it is at the advanced stage that symptoms such as bleeding from the eyes, nose, mouth or private parts occur.”

