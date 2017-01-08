Lalong salutes military for ensuring Nigeria’s unity

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has lauded the commitment of the Nigerian military in defending, uniting and ensuring peace in the country.

Lalong spoke on Sunday at the Armed Forces Remembrance Mass at Church of Immaculate Conception, Zaramaganda, Jos.

The governor said that the military had given its best to keep Nigeria one, pointing out that some of them had paid the supreme price in the course of duty.

Lalong said: “I want to particularly commend the Nigeria military for defeating insurgency in the North-East and I thank those who lost their lives in the process and pray God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“For those of you still serving don’t be discouraged in defending us, because peace is better than war.

“I want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the defeat of Boko Haram; it wouldn’t have been possible without his commitment as the Commander-in-Chief.”

Lalong said that the Mass was an opportunity to pray, not only for the fallen heroes, but for the retired and serving ones.

According to him, the military personnel need prayers on daily basis to help them overcome the challenges they confront in doing their job.

Major General Nicholas Rojas, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, said the day was a great one in the life of soldiers.

Rojas appreciated Plateau State citizens for their prayers, saying that it helped in the restoration of the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Rojas said: “We count on your support for peace in Plateau we urge you to continue to pray for us.”

The commander appreciated Governor Lalong for his support, which, according to him, was instrumental to the prevailing peace in the state.

Rev. Fr. Cletus Ikpa, who celebrated the Mass, prayed for the families of the fallen heroes, ex-service men and those still in active service.

Ikpa particularly prayed for those still fighting insurgency in the North-East that God should protect them as they fight to protect the defenceless.

The cleric urged Christians to use their blessings to do good to fellow men.

Ikpa said: “We should share our blessings in the form of charity and reach out to the needy.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to continue to pray and work for peace, for a better future.

Ikpa urged Christians and other Nigerians to abide by God’s words as contained 2nd Chronicles 7:14, so that God would heal the land.

