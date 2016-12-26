Lagos to inaugurate road projects ahead of 50th Anniversary

Arrangements are at advanced stages by the Lagos State Government for the completion and inauguration of some major road projects ahead of the state’s 50th anniversary.

A reliable source in the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

According to the source, some of the projects to be inaugurated include the Abule-Egba Flyover, roads project in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area and the Lekki-Ajah flyover.

Others are rehabilitation of Freedom Road and Admiralty Way in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The rest are the Ojodu Berger Bridge, Laybys and Slip Roads project; Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Ishefun/Camp Davies/New Market Roads; Aiyetoro Road in Alimosho Local Government; and the construction of arterial roads project in Epe.

The roads are expected to reduce gridlock as well as increase connectivity between the hinterlands and some boundary communities between Lagos and Ogun.

The source, however, told NAN that contractors were working round the clock to complete and hand over the projects to the state government by April.

NAN learnt that the state government had proposed to spend N138.24 billion on road infrastructure in the 2017 budget.

The source said: “Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is so passionate at delivering these massive road construction projects across the state to Lagosians to mark the 50th anniversary of the state.

“Our governor is interested in making all Lagosians happy and that is why he has been personally inspecting most of the projects.”

NAN also learnt that the “state government is also planning to extend the ongoing road demarcation of the Ikorodu Road median with wire mesh to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway”.

The source said that the extension, which was being planned toward the old tollgate on Lagos Ibadan Expressway, was to enforce the use of foot bridges on the axis.

NAN reports that the state will be 50 years old on May 17, 2017.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.