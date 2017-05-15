Lagos to forge partnership with social clubs to build dream smart city – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, in the early hours of Saturday said the State Government will forge a strategic partnership with social clubs in a collective effort to build a dream smart city for everyone.

The Governor spoke at the Lagos @ 50 Event: “Celebrating Social Clubs,” held at the Island Club, Lagos, through the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello.

Ambode added that this explains why clubs were accorded a place of pride in the scheme of things in the state.

He said the government will remain steadfast to make Lagos work for all through the implementation of policies that are people-centred.

He noted that social clubs go beyond philanthropic gestures and socializing, but are veritable channels meant for protecting, promoting and popularising government programmes for smooth growth and development of the state’s economy.

He said despite the fact that Lagos is the smallest in size in the country, it remains the most prosperous throughout the Federation, stressing that it is currently ranked the fifth largest economy in Africa.

Ambode said the occasion was put together in recognition and appreciation of the contributions made by social clubs to the outstanding success the state has recorded over a period of 50 years.

He added that there is a reason for the celebration of the achievements of the state, which would have been impossible without the sacrifice and commitment of individuals and organization such as social clubs.

He said: “Seated amongst us here today are great men and women who have rendered selfless service in both public and private capacities to move Lagos State forward.

“Some have supported preceding administrations with great and lofty ideas that have assisted in developing solutions to our challenges in different sectors.”

The Governor therefore urged members of social clubs across the state not to loose focus on the future even as the past achievements of the State are celebrated, but they should reflect on the level of development they want the state to attain in the next 50 years.

He also used the occasion to express his appreciation for the immense support the administration has enjoyed in the last two years.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Island Club, Banji Oladapo, commended the giant strides made by Lagos in the last 50 years.

Oladapo also commended Governor Ambode for the infrastructural transformation of the state.

The representative of the Governor later presented a plaque of appreciation to the Island Club from the State Government in recognition of the supportive role of the club.

The ceremony was attended by the Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade, and prominent leaders of the Island Club, including an All Progressives Congress chieftain, Prince Rabiu Oluwa.

