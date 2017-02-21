Lagos task force arrests miscreants over attack, vandalism

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of the Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the arrested persons were in the habit of attacking the enforcement team of the Agency with dangerous weapons, while trying to enforce the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012

Members of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested eight miscreants and hoodlums over an attack on its officials and acts of vandalism on its operational vehicle along Idi-Oro, Mushin area of Lagos on Monday.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of the Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the arrested persons were in the habit of attacking the enforcement team of the Agency with dangerous weapons, while trying to enforce the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012 around Akala and Idi-Oro area of Mushin.

Egbeyemi stated that the activities of criminals, especially in the aforementioned areas, have become worrisome and that no responsible and responsive government would fold its arms and allow hoodlums terrorise innocent citizens of the State.

He advised all troublemakers across the State to turn a “new leaf” and fit into the new developmental plans of the present administration or have themselves blamed for their individual involvement in crime and criminal activities.

The State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who had already been briefed about the incident, has directed that all those arrested in connection with the attack be charged to court for prosecution.

