Lagos takes advocacy against domestic, sexual violence to Army officers

In furtherance of its resolve to get domestic violence, rape, sexual violence, child abuse, maltreatment and neglect out of the State, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team at the weekend embarked on an engagement initiative with officers of the Nigeria Army.

The engagement session, which held from February 7 to 9, 2017, featured officers at 9 Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters; 149 Battalion, Ojo; and 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, Odongunyan, with over 100 officers in attendance ranking from Majors to new recruits.

The Coordinator of DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said during the session, the philosophy of rape, being an act of violence and not a crime of passion, was well thrashed out and the myth that a woman’s mode of dressing is a determinant factor was debunked with scientific data.

“Furthermore, the various forms of Domestic Violence were discussed and officers were informed about the fact that the Prevention Against Domestic Violence Law 2007 applies to all Nigerians,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

She said the Team also seized the medium to engage children in the Command Schools in the different Cantonments on their rights and responsibilities by distributing relevant information, education and communication materials, in the form of Safeguarding The Rights of A Child textbook as well as posters, pamphlets and fliers.

Vivour-Adeniyi said going forward, the DSVRT would take concrete steps to advance sensitisation including engaging the Nigerian Army Soldiers Wives Association, and further engagement with other security agencies, namely the Navy, Air force and NSSDC who are all relevant stakeholders.

She said the Chief of Staff on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, reassured the Team of the Army’s resolve and firm commitment in driving the right mind-set to eradicating the menace of sexual and gender based violence, and child abuse.

