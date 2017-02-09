Lagos resumes enforcement operation in CBD

Leading the operation, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Agboola Dabiri, said the State Government has invested heavily in the viability of an effective CBD and as such constant monitoring and enforcement of policy, bothering on free traffic, sensible driving and clear walkways would be enforced

The Lagos State Government on Thursday demonstrated its avowed commitment to ensuring that the Lagos CBD attained the desired international standard for business operation by embarking on enforcement operation in Ebute-Ero and its environs.

Leading the operation, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Agboola Dabiri, said the State Government has invested heavily in the viability of an effective CBD and as such constant monitoring and enforcement of policy, bothering on free traffic, sensible driving and clear walkways would be enforced.

While acknowledging that Lagos Island is difficult to manage, Dabiri, however, said the government would not relent on its oars to put in place a conducive environment for business operation.

“Lagos Island is not easy to manage given its indigenous status,” he said, adding that more than 100 per cent performance would be put in place to ensure that CBD comes to stay not only on the Island, but in other four designated places of Ikeja, Surulere, Apapa and Eti-Osa.

The Special Adviser was accompanied on the operation by personnel of the State task force, Police, LASEMA, RRS as well as other field officers in a bid to ensure the realisation of the policy and objectives of setting up the Agency.

